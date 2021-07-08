Colorado First Time Home Buyer by Start Real Estate is helping people make money moves

The housing market in Colorado Springs is at an all-time high. Randy Bell with Colorado First Time Home Buyers explains how Start Real Estate is helping make money moves for those buying a home for the first time.
You can go to Colorado First Time Home Buyer’s website, as well as Start Real Estate’s website to learn more information.

