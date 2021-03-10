Colorado Ballet Society offers a variety of classes for your tiny dancer

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s Remarkable Women Week on Loving Living Local and we’re highlighting women-owned businesses and honoring women in our community.

Patty Hoffman opened Colorado Ballet Society in 1997. What once began as a one-room studio at the Black Forest Community Center has transformed into two locations, totaling 7 studios. CBS has been voted the Best in the Springs for the last 8 years.

Colorado Ballet Society offers World-class Training in Dance in a safe, state-of-the-art facility for ages 2.5 And up, in both Briargate and Falcon.

Programs range from our Sparkle Dancers and Superheroes for our youngest dancers, to a variety of dance styles for our recreational dancers and for the ones training for a professional dance career.

>>Contact them for a free trial class!