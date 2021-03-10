Colorado Ballet Society offers a variety of classes for your tiny dancer

It’s Remarkable Women Week on Loving Living Local and we’re highlighting women-owned businesses and honoring women in our community.
Patty Hoffman opened Colorado Ballet Society in 1997. What once began as a one-room studio at the Black Forest Community Center has transformed into two locations, totaling 7 studios. CBS has been voted the Best in the Springs for the last 8 years.
Colorado Ballet Society offers World-class Training in Dance in a safe, state-of-the-art facility for ages 2.5 And up, in both Briargate and Falcon.
Programs range from our Sparkle Dancers and Superheroes for our youngest dancers, to a variety of dance styles for our recreational dancers and for the ones training for a professional dance career.
>>Contact them for a free trial class!