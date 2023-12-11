(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Come delight in Colorado’s history and beauty with the sweetest treat of the holiday season! Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet present A Colorado Nutcracker at the Pikes Peak Center on December 19 and 20, a popular family holiday tradition. Long-time Narrator Joe Cole offers us a preview of what you can expect to see this year.

This 75-minute family-friendly production features 160+ cast members, the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs with Thomas Wilson conducting, and the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale.

Purchase tickets online at danceinthesprings.com.