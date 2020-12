Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Colorado Advent Calendar is a social media based event that started last year. It’s 25 Days of Christmas, where they do daily giveaways to support local businesses by buying and giving away gift cards and highlighting those businesses.

We chat with Randy & Candi Winter, Owners of Omnipresent Marketing Agency, and Caroline Lloyd, Owner of Double L Realty, to get the details on how it all works.

For more information, check out: https://www.facebook.com/groups/coloradoadventcalendar