(SPONSORED) — Collective Health Partners is a new mental health facility coming to Colorado Springs, providing Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) services for adolescents and adults—Co-founder and CEO James Garofalo, as well as Interim Clinical Director Catie Kazlauskas joined Loving Living Local to speak on the opening of the mental health company as well as their upcoming community launch event.

Collective Health Partners aims to serve people 12 and older who might need more than what traditional weekly therapy can provide. They offer group therapy 3 hours a day, three days a week, as well as individual therapy, family therapy, and medication management.

For more information about Collective Health Partners or the upcoming event, visit collectivehealthpartners.com.