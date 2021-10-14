CO Springs’ native goes for World Record in fastest braids!

|On October 17th, 2021, DJ Washington will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for most hair braided in 24 hours. Washington is co-founder of Know Your Worth Women Empowerment and Owner of Coolbreeze Touch Of Hair. The average time to complete box braids is between 6 to 8 hours. Depending on the size, Washington says she can finish a set anywhere between 2 to 4 hours.
Aside from going for the record, Washington says Know Your Worth Women Empowerment Group is holding an event for the second year to help raise money for a cancer patient from Dr. Pikart UC Health Cancer Center. Washington, a 2 year cancer survivor, says she understands how hard it is to go through and she wants people to know they aren’t alone.
Washington’s record-breaking event will be held at 3E’s Comedy Club on Sunday, October 17th. The event is still in need of models and any hair-type is welcome to join.