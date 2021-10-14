CO Springs’ native goes for World Record in fastest braids!

On October 17th, 2021, DJ Washington will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for most hair braided in 24 hours. Washington is co-founder of Know Your Worth Women Empowerment and Owner of Coolbreeze Touch Of Hair. The average time to complete box braids is between 6 to 8 hours. Depending on the size, Washington says she can finish a set anywhere between 2 to 4 hours.
Aside from going for the record, Washington says Know Your Worth Women Empowerment Group is holding an event for the second year to help raise money for a cancer patient from Dr. Pikart UC Health Cancer Center. Washington, a 2 year cancer survivor, says she understands how hard it is to go through and she wants people to know they aren’t alone.

Washington’s record-breaking event will be held at 3E’s Comedy Club on Sunday, October 17th. The event is still in need of models and any hair-type is welcome to join.

