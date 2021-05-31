CO Community Esports and Buttons On Wake-Up hold Esports event at Dungeon’s and Java’s to benefit COS Conservatory

Colorado Community Esports and Buttons On Wake-Up are collaborating to benefit the Colorado Springs Conservatory. The organizations are holding an upcoming in-person charity gaming event– The Dungeon: An Annual Regional Event, which will be held at Dungeon’s and Java’s in Colorado Springs on June 5th and June 6th. The event will benefit young performing artists at the Colorado Conservatory.
Click the following link to register for games and/or donate: https://smash.gg/thedungeon
For more information on the event or how to get involved, click here.
