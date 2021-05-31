CO Community Esports and Buttons On Wake-Up hold Esports event at Dungeon’s and Java’s to benefit COS Conservatory

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Colorado Community Esports and Buttons On Wake-Up are collaborating to benefit the Colorado Springs Conservatory. The organizations are holding an upcoming in-person charity gaming event– The Dungeon: An Annual Regional Event, which will be held at Dungeon’s and Java’s in Colorado Springs on June 5th and June 6th. The event will benefit young performing artists at the Colorado Conservatory.

Click the following link to register for games and/or donate: https://smash.gg/thedungeon 

For more information on the event or how to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac