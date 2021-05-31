CO Community Esports and Buttons On Wake-Up hold Esports event at Dungeon’s and Java’s to benefit COS Conservatory

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) -- USA Volleyball has cut ties with the Colorado Crossroads tournament after breastfeeding mothers were denied entrance with their babies into the Colorado Convention Center.

"In light of recent events and effective immediately, USA Volleyball has terminated its agreement with Colorado Crossroads Girls Junior National Qualifier. Effective 2022 and beyond, Colorado Crossroads will no longer be a qualifying event for the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship. USA Volleyball will honor all bids that have been awarded to teams who competed in the event in 2021," a statement said.