(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari is back for its 33rd year! This December, be sure to visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) and see it lit up with more than 50 acres of twinkling lights, 85+ light sculptures, breathtaking nighttime city views, and endless holiday cheer! Tickets to the annual Springs holiday tradition are available now online. CMZoo PR and Social Media Manager Rachel Wright joins Host Krista Witiak to make sure we all snag our tickets before it’s too late.

On Thursday, December 7, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., CMZoo will light up the zoo for the last 21-and-up event of the year: Electric Moonlight. Advance e-tickets are required, and you can get them at cmzoo.org/em.

For more information about any event happening now until the end of the year at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, head online to cmzoo.org.