Zerorez of Colorado Springs has created a carpet cleaning solution that is scientifically proven to clean better than any other formula. Shane Karren, the co-owner of Zerorez, joined Keni Mac on Loving Living Local to explain what that means for the longevity of your carpet!

Also, don’t miss out on the $33 per room for an unlimited number of areas deal!

For more information, go to zerorezcoloradosprings.com or call (719)895-2121.