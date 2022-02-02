Clean eating & custom gym apparel with Nightmare Nutrition and Apparel

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

We all want to feel and look our best, especially when working out, and a local company is helping do both! CEO of Nightmare Nutrition and Apparel, Marcus Reyes, sat down with Nova to talk about their protein smoothies and gym appearal.

They also offer all kinds of custom apparel: stringers, tank tops, shorts, leggings, etc. But what makes them custom is they can print your name, Instagram handles, favorite saying, anything really on virtually all products.

