Claudia does the Sky Coaster, and the Golden Globes are postponed, today’s trending stories

Claudia and Dee discuss Claudia’s adventurous ride on the Sky Coaster at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park. They also discuss the Golden Globes being postponed until 2021. Check it out!
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Claudia and Dee discuss Claudia’s adventurous ride on the Sky Coaster at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park. They also discuss the Golden Globes being postponed until 2021. Check it out!
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.