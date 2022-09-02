Citizens Project advocates for equity, inclusion, and justice, working to engage the community and create a more inclusive and welcoming Pikes Peak Region, and they’re celebrating 30 years! Executive Director Michael Williams sat with the Loving Living Local crew to share how you can celebrate with them and learn more about their planned forums, community engagement series, and get-out-the-vote work.

Head to citizensproject.org and click on the link tree for donating, volunteering, and ticket information.