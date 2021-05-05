Cinco De Mayo’s biggest fiesta is at On The Border Mexican Cantina

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

It’s the one of the biggest fiestas of the year and On The Border Mexican Cantina is the only place to celebrate!

5 dollar margaritas and everything that screams “CINCO DE MAYO!”

For more information go to OnTheBorder.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez