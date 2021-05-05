Cinco De Mayo’s biggest fiesta is at On The Border Mexican Cantina

It’s the one of the biggest fiestas of the year and On The Border Mexican Cantina is the only place to celebrate!
5 dollar margaritas and everything that screams “CINCO DE MAYO!”
For more information go to OnTheBorder.com
by: Dee CortezPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
It’s the one of the biggest fiestas of the year and On The Border Mexican Cantina is the only place to celebrate!
5 dollar margaritas and everything that screams “CINCO DE MAYO!”
For more information go to OnTheBorder.com