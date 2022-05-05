It’s turned into a big celebration in the US, but Cinco de Mayo actually marks Mexico’s 1862 victory over France after the Battle of Puebla. Now May 5th is a party meant to celebrate Mexican culture, and one local business wants to show you how it’s done!

Dos Santos Tacos in downtown Colorado Springs is having a fiesta, and on the menu: exclusive food + drinks, Marsha the Burro, party margarita pouches, a food truck, and so much more!

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. at the restaurant located at 70 E Moreno Ave, Colorado Springs.

Ain’t no party like a Dos Santos party because a Dos Santos party don’t stop! If you miss the fun on Thursday, not to worry because they’re hosting a Cinco after-party Friday where la diversión or fun continues!

For more information, head to their social media or visit their website, dossantostacos.com.