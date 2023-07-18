(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Southen Colorado Handbell Alliance Christmas Ring is coming to town for the 3rd year on Saturday, July 22. Director of the concert Joan Kuehn brought in a small group of bell ringers to perform on the show this morning, they even got Nova to play the sleigh bells!

The Southern Colorado Handbell Alliance consists of nearly 300 handbell ringers, representing approximately 30 handbell ensembles from across the state and surrounding region. They gather in February each year in Colorado Springs with a different clinician who guides these ringers through a full day of rehearsals on music that each participant has prepared for in advance.

The ringers come from several local handbell choirs and come together just for this special concert on Saturday 22 and will enjoy sharing the art of bell ringing with everyone. What better music than Christmas? As well as the concert, Santa himself will be coming to town together with candy canes if you are good!

The concert is free for anyone wishing to attend with all the information at the website socohandbells.org