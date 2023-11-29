(SPONSORED) — Bob Penkhus Motor Company is in the final days of its annual Christmas Fundraiser supporting families in our community.

Bob Penkhus Motor Company is collecting donations to purchase toys and other items for local children and their families this holiday season.

Bring any donation over $25 and get a gift certificate to their parts department or for an oil change. You can donate at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=ABJ5GTDHTTKFN or scan the QR code below.

Courtesy: Bob Penkhus Motor Company

Sevan Stryker, General Manager at Bob Penkhus Motor Company, appeared on Loving Living Local to share more about the program. He said you can drop off donations at any of their locations.