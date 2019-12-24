Christmas activities!

If you are looking for some fun activities for your Christmas vacation, here you go!

Soft and Chewy Sugar Cookies

2 3/4 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup + 2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp cinnamon

1 large egg

3 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup sugar (additional for rolling)



1. Preheat oven to 350°F

2. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a bowl

3. Mix butter and sugars together in a mixer bowl on until fluffy.

4. Add the egg and mix.

5. Add the vanilla extract and mix.

6. Once it’s well mixed, use a rubber spatula to help it come together.

7. Create 1 1/2 tablespoon balls of dough. Roll in extra sugar, and add to the pan.

8. Bake cookies for 8-10 minutes. Remove just before the edges begin to turn golden. They will look under cooked, but don’t put them back in. They will finish cooking on the pan.

Paw Print Christmas Ornament

1 cup salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup water

Parchment paper or aluminium foil

or Straw/pen for punching a hole

Mix the salt, flour, and water in a bowl until it becomes firm. Knead the dough for 30 seconds and then cut individual circles with a cup.

Press your dogs paw into the salt dough and use a straw/pen cap to make a small hole at the top.

Bake at 200 degrees in the oven for 2-3 hours or until completely dry.

Once it is cooled, grab some chalkboard paint and red tinsel glitter to decorate!

and red tinsel glitter to decorate! Finish it off with a pretty ribbon to hang on the tree!



Eggnog Cocktail– Courtesy mantitlement.com

1 ounce Amaretto

1 ounce vodka

2 ounces store bought eggnog

pinch of nutmeg

pinch of cinnamon

Caramel sauce for rimming the glass

Rim a cocktail glass with caramel sauce.

Shake the eggnog, Amaretto and vodka together in a shaker filled halfway with ice.

Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with more cinnamon.

Apple Cider Mimosas– Courtesy delish.com

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. ground cinnamon

1 c. apple cider

1 (750-ml.) bottle champagne