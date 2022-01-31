From owning his own business, to having mad skills and teaching others how to do the same… Local drummer, Chris Combs, can do it all when it comes to percussion. His love and passion for the instrument shows in his work. But don’t just take our food for it, see for yourself!
Follow Chris Combs on social media and check him out LIVE.
Click here for more details: Chris Combs Percussion
Chris Combs’ percussion skills are sure to give you some Friday Feelz
From owning his own business, to having mad skills and teaching others how to do the same… Local drummer, Chris Combs, can do it all when it comes to percussion. His love and passion for the instrument shows in his work. But don’t just take our food for it, see for yourself!