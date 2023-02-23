(SPONSORED) — Superior quality at an affordable price is what Super Quality Cleaners offer in Southern Colorado. Owner Reza Ahmadian spoke with Loving Living Local host about the many services they offer.

With nine locations available and a wide range of services to suit they also offer next-day service.

Super Quality Cleaners made a commitment for a “greener option” over the next six years by eliminating the harmful solvent “perchloroethylene” (PERC). Perc has a particular odor when used for dry cleaning and is known to have short and long-term health risks. Super Quality Cleaners also underwent a facilities upgrade to eliminate the perc machines as well. It is now safer for employees, customers, and the environment, according to Super Quality Cleaners.

National Dry Cleaning Day is coming up on March 3. Make sure to stop by one of the many Super Quality Cleaner locations and experience the variety of services they offer.

