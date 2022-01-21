Choose an education best fit for your child at the “National School Choice Week School Fair”

Executive Director of Parents Challenge, Deborah Hendrix stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to chat about the National School Choice Week School Fair. The event supports parents by letting them know what educational options are available for their children.
