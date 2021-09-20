Chinese restaurant Shangri-La opens second location in Colorado Springs

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Shangri-La is a local Chinese restaurant that has been around for 20 years, and few restaurants have been able to combine Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine as skillfully as they. Shangri-La just opened another location in southern Colorado that is continuing to elevate the bar for an enjoyable dining experience.

The restaurant aims to provide dishes that are fresh, hearty, and simply unforgettable. Head over to their new East location is at 6165 Barnes Road, right next to the Rocky Mountain Vibes stadium, and find out for yourself!

For more information or curious about their cuisine, you can go to their website shangrilacs.com.