Chill out with two kinds of Cryo Facials at Goosebumps Cryotherapy!

Cryotherapy is growing in popularity because of all the health and beauty benefits it offers — and now you can focus its benefits on your face with a Cryo Facial from Goosebumps Cryotherapy!

Two Goosebumps Cryo Facials:

  • Cryo Facial with the CryoPenguin machine:
    • 12 minutes, helps with headaches & migraines, skin conditions, sinus inflammation due to allergies or infections, post-dental procedures, and anxiety. Very relaxing.
  • Anti-aging facial with the Cryo T-Shock:
    • 20-30 minutes, cycles through warm and cold temperatures to stimulate collagen & elasticity to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, tone, and tighten loose skin.

For more information head online to goosebumpscryotherapy.com or click here.

