Chill out with two kinds of Cryo Facials at Goosebumps Cryotherapy!

Cryotherapy is growing in popularity because of all the health and beauty benefits it offers — and now you can focus its benefits on your face with a Cryo Facial from Goosebumps Cryotherapy!
Two Goosebumps Cryo Facials:
- Cryo Facial with the CryoPenguin machine:
- 12 minutes, helps with headaches & migraines, skin conditions, sinus inflammation due to allergies or infections, post-dental procedures, and anxiety. Very relaxing.
- Anti-aging facial with the Cryo T-Shock:
- 20-30 minutes, cycles through warm and cold temperatures to stimulate collagen & elasticity to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, tone, and tighten loose skin.
For more information head online to goosebumpscryotherapy.com or click here.