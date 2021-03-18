Children’s Colorado doctor answers parents’ World Sleep Day questions

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s officially National Sleep Awareness Week, and Children’s Hospital Colorado is hosting a virtual talk on World Sleep Day on March 19 for parents addressing why kids are probably not getting enough sleep – and how to fix that.

Dr. Antoinette Burns is a new pediatric sleep doctor at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs who has noticed COVID-19’s impact on many daily routines, including consistent sleep schedules that kids need. She hopes families tune in to the talk to learn about the importance of sleep on kids’ physical and MENTAL health (a big focus with rising anxiety in kids), attention in school, and more.