(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 25th-anniversary tour of the Broadway musical extravaganza Chicago, is coming to Colorado Springs. The show starts Friday evening, Jan. 13 at the Pikes Peak Center, and runs until Saturday evening Jan, 14.

Loving Living Local Host Nova, spoke with cast member Cate Benioff, about the show which is full of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another, and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen!

Chicago has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. If you want tickets for Chicago, head to the Pikes Peak Center website for all the ticket information.

Loving Living Local viewer Rae Becker was the lucky winner of two tickets for Friday evening’s performance of Chicago!