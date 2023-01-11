(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations.

Loving Living Local is giving away a pair of tickets for Friday’s opening night at the Pikes Peak Center, all you have to do is head to the contest section to enter. We will be announcing the lucky winner on Friday’s show.

Good Luck!