Chicago resident talks about his experience battling Coronavirus

Chicago resident Gil Juarez chats with Dee Cortez this morning about how he was diagnosed with Coronavirus and the symptoms he was having.
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Chicago resident Gil Juarez chats with Dee Cortez this morning about how he was diagnosed with Coronavirus and the symptoms he was having.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.