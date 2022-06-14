At these fun, 21-and-up summer night events, attendees can dance the night away near their favorite animals as local musicians set the mood throughout the Zoo.



This summer, starting in July, you have THREE opportunities to attend Tails & Tunes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

-Thurs., July 28, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

-Thurs., Aug. 25, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

-Thurs., Sept. 29, 5:30 to 9 p.m.



If you’ve never seen the sunset from the side of Cheyenne Mountain, that experience alone is worth it! This is such a fun evening for adults to enjoy the Zoo, catch some live music, visit their favorite animals while having a relaxing stroll and a drink or two.



What’s included in a Tails & Tunes ticket?

For $55.75 per person, you get evening access to the Zoo, you get to watch talented musicians performing throughout the Zoo, and two drinks. You can also purchase dinner, and of course feed the giraffe herd for $3 to $5 per lettuce bundle, or add on a magical Sky Ride ticket for $4 to $5.

Advance tickets are required and they’re available now at cmzoo.org/tails.

What’s the difference between Tails & Tunes and Moonlight on the Mountain?

Moonlight on the Mountain is Thursday, June 30 from 6 to 10 p.m. and it’s our biggest event of the summer. We have ten musicians throughout the Zoo, and we have at least 25 booths featuring local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries who will be handing out samples while supplies last.

Moonlight on the Mountain tickets are $79.95 per person and your ticket includes admission and unlimited samples of food and drinks. Get tickets at cmzoo.org/moonlight. This event is likely to sell out, so don’t wait!