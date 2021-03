Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo stops by Loving Living Local for exciting updates this month!

Run To The Shrine is coming up on May 15, 2021.

Run to the Shrine has become an annual Cheyenne Mountain Zoo tradition, and it is the only day of the year that guests are allowed to travel up to the Shrine of the Sun by foot!

In addition, Run to the Shrine is an important fundraiser for the Zoo.

>>Register for the event here.