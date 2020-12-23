Chef Franco is here with delicious gift ideas from Paravicini’s

If you’re still looking for last minute Christmas gift ideas, look no further. Chef Franco, Paravicini’s and Sopra, is here this morning with a selection of yummy gift baskets.
To learn more, be sure to check out: Paravicinis.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
If you’re still looking for last minute Christmas gift ideas, look no further. Chef Franco, Paravicini’s and Sopra, is here this morning with a selection of yummy gift baskets.
To learn more, be sure to check out: Paravicinis.com