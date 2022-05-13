As May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Loving Living Local continues to touch on different forms of mental health support in our community.



Chef Brother Luck of Colorado Springs’ Lucky Dumpling and Four by Brother Luck, stopped by Loving Living Local to touch on Diversus Health ahead of their fundraiser helping local organizations who support mental health. Luck also talked about the importance of mental health in leadership, specifically in his restaurants.

His book, “NoLucksGiven”, touches on life’s hardships and finding hope in those times.



Learn more about Chef Brother Luck here: ‘NoLucksGiven’

Learn more about Diversus here: Diversus Health