Chef Brother Luck takes unique and intimate dining to a new level in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Pikes Peak summit will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until June 15 due to weather delays impacting construction of the new summit house, the city said Tuesday.

The summit of the 14,115-foot mountain has been closed since March so crews can put the finishing touches on the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex. The summit was originally scheduled to reopen May 23, but the city is pushing that date back to June 15.