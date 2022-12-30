Distillery 291 showed us how to make a delicious cider to serve when celebrating the New Year!

291 Colorado Whiskey is “Hardmade the Colorado Way.” They are an award winning, small batch whiskey distillery nestled in the stunning foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

Distillery 291 is distilling, from grain, to barrel, to bottle, by hand, from scratch, ten distinctive Colorado whiskeys. Utilizing grains from the Colorado plains and water collected from Pikes Peak reservoirs. Learn more at distillery291.com.