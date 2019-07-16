Cheers to one delicious burger!

We have delicious hamburgers today and boy are they good. The crew from Patty’s Gourmet Hamburgers are here sharing their tips on a tasty burger.
To learn more about Patty’s, check them out on Facebook, Patty’s Gourmet Burgers.
Living Local Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.