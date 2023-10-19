(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Local kids are going to experience a battle of the minds at the Scholastic Chess Tournament this weekend.

Organizers and competitors appeared on Loving Living Local to teach us a few tips about chess.

The Scholastic Chess Tournament will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Saint Gabriel’s Classical Academy. Competitors range from kindergarten through 8th grade and must register in advance.

The tournament is free of charge, and kids who don’t play chess are encouraged to attend and learn more about the game.

For more information visit CS Kids Chess on Facebook.