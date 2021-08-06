Checking in with Perkins Motors about events and inventory!

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Perkins Motors is a dealership in Motor City, and last month, they were all over in the community, like at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and the Pikes Peak Rodeo or Bust. Krista Witiak went over there and caught up with the Marketing Director, Kenn Gibson, to see how it went!

It’s no secret there have been some issues and delays when it comes to new car inventory, but our friends at Perkins Motors say hard times show signs of letting up! Krista sat down with the E-Commerce Director Paul Hoover to learn about their new car inventory.

For more information, head to www.perkinsmotors.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak