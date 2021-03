Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Food Network is keeping us on our toes during this season of, The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska.

We checked in with chef and competitor, Marie Yniguez to get some insight on last weeks episode, and the challenges Querencia Mia faced. Marie is also Dee Cortez’s cousin! Check it out!

For more information and to taste Marie’s food for yourself, visit bocadillos505.com