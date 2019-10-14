Check out this giant pumpkin and what it takes to grow one

If you take a drive down Palmer Park Dr., you may run into this giant pumpkin.
Marc Sawtelle, Owner, explains why he started growing pumpkins, what it takes, and how they can make you money.
