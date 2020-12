Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It all started with cookie grams, as a way to give back to front line workers when the pandemic first hit. Since then, Cookie Charms has become quite popular and a big hit this holiday season.

Christine Yocum, Owner, shares her story of how Cookie Charm all began. If you would like a sweet and tasty gift for someone special this Christmas, Cookie Charm is the way to go.

