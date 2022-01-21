Check out the unique concept of Epiphany in downtown Colorado Springs!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s a cafe, restaurant, bar, and venue in Colorado Springs — Epiphany is open and ready for you! It’s a community gathering space that brings people, ideas, and experiences together. Krista Witiak visited the downtown hotspot to talk all things you need to know before you go.

Epiphany hosts events on the weekends, but if you want more information on which local artists are playing and when, check out their website here.

If you haven’t made it out quite yet to Epiphany in downtown Colorado Springs, this could be the perfect weekend for you!