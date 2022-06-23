The National Street Rod Association is hosting the Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, Colorado! This premier automotive event is designed with fun for the entire family in mind. The 37th Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals is the place to be on June 24, 25, and 26, 2022.

Event Activities:

Outdoor Show

Swap Meet

Trade Show

The participants and visitors at the Colorado State Fairgrounds will be part of this area’s largest automotive participation event. Tickets are $19 for adults, children 6 to 12 are $6, and 5 and under are free.

For more information about the 37th Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals in Pueblo, Colorado, head online to nsra-usa.com.