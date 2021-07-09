Check out the new “Vital Waters” exhibit at Sangre De Cristo Arts and Conference Center

Sangre De Cristo Arts and Conference Center in Pueblo recently opened a new “Vital Waters” exhibit. The CEO of the center, Jim Richerson, touches on the new gallery created by Jeanne Falk Adams that visually shares the vitality of water. Adams is one of 8 photographers in the exhibit.
Make sure to stop by the Sangre De Cristo Arts and Conference Center to check out the “Vital Waters” exhibit and much more.
In the meantime, you can learn more about their galleries on their website: sdc-arts.org

