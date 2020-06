Coolest Thing Ever! We love featuring local, and fun things to check out here in the Springs.

This morning, we chat with Matthew Eastman, Owner of Hockey Wraparound, about their two exciting products; the Hockey Wraparound, and Blade Shades. If you love to play hockey, both these items will do great on your hockey checklist.

To Learn more, visit: HockeyWraparound.com, or BladeShades.com