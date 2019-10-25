Check out the F45 Colorado Springs Central grand opening party tomorrow! There will be classes at 7:30am, 8:45am, and 10am, followed by local vendors and lots of fun! Find more information online at www.f45training.com/coloradospringscentral.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Check out the F45 Colorado Springs Central grand opening party tomorrow! There will be classes at 7:30am, 8:45am, and 10am, followed by local vendors and lots of fun! Find more information online at www.f45training.com/coloradospringscentral.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.