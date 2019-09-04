Check out the Connect School, Colorado’s first charter school! You can find more information about them online at www.connectschool.org.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Check out the Connect School, Colorado’s first charter school! You can find more information about them online at www.connectschool.org.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.