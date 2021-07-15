Check out the Colorado Springs Home Show this weekend!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Colorado Springs Home Show is happening Friday, July 16th through Sunday, July 18th at the Colorado Springs Event Center. This event has everything you could ever want or need to know about making your home a dream.

Whether you’re looking at a large project like a Kitchen Renovation, Bath remodels or Basement Refinishing, or just a quick weekend project – The Colorado Springs Home Show at the Event Center in Colorado Springs is the place to be this weekend!

For more information, go to www.nationwideexpos.com.