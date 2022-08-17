The Pikes Peak Library District’s (PPLD) creative librarians worked with the youth committee to design, develop, and assemble two murals installed at the newly renovated Panorama Park, which is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, August 20. Krista Witiak went to the park for a sneak peek before the big reveal, plus to learn how Sand Creek Library’s Makerspace was an integral part of the Panorama Park Tile Project.

Over the past year or so, the community decorated tiles for the mural at various events throughout Colorado Springs, plus at PPLD’s Sand Creek Library.

The 7,000 tiles will come together to create two beautiful mosaics that celebrate the diversity and unity of Southeast Colorado Springs.

For more information about the Pikes Peak Library District, Sand Creek Library’s Makerspace, or the project, head online to ppld.org.