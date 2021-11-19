Check out Pikes Peak NAPA Auto Care’s Turkey Day Giveaway with Care and Share

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Thanksgiving is just under a week away, and turkeys can be the most expensive food on the menu! Well, several community members are helping to make sure one lucky winner doesn’t go without a meal this holiday season. Brian Groff President of Pikes Peak Napa Auto Care is helping at this year’s Turkey Day Giveaway, and he spoke with Krista Witiak about the special event.

Several organizations came together to give one special winner a chance not to go without a meal this Thanksgiving. Congratulations to Sue Compton!

The Chief of Operations, Shannon Coker, at Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, also spoke with Loving Living Local about the turkey drive.

For more information about Pikes Peak NAPA Auto Care’s head to their website, pikespeaknapaautocare.net.