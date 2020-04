If you are running out of things to do with the family while hanging out at home, then check out Create-A-Cast. This project is for all ages and all skill levels. From sculpting to carving, you can create any kind of sculpture.

Mike Lynch, President of Western Heritage, and Matthew Jackson chat with Claudia on how the process works.

Order your kit and start enjoying some art from the comfort of your home.

To learn more, visit: Create-A-Cast.com