Chadwick McIntire takes Friday Feelz duty

It’s Friday, that means it’s time for Friday Feelz inside the Loving Living Local Studio!

This weeks musician is local Indy pop artist, Chadwick McIntire.

McIntire is based right here in Colorado Springs and is part of famed local rock group, The Endless Line where he covers guitar and vocals.

Chadwick joined us today to showcase some of his solo music and the lyrics will hit you right in the feelz. You can search and listen to his music on Spotify, iTunes or Amazon Music.

You can follow him on Instagram: @chadwixstuff or Facebook: @chadwicksalot.