(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — FOX21 and Loving Living Local are excited to announce the winners of the 2023 Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best Awards. These awards aim to recognize local favorites for their exceptional services in our community.

ENT Credit Union was voted Best of the Best in the Banking category. They are committed to service, with over 500,000 members, and 50 service centers and new ones opening soon.

ENT wants to build long-lasting relationships to improve your financial life. They deliver value to their owner-members by offering higher dividends on savings, decreased rates on loans, and lower or no fees for services.

Learn more at ent.com.